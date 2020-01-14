Breaking News
One killed in Intercape bus accident . . .

One killed in Intercape bus accident . . .

An assistant driver of a Harare-bound coach belonging to Intercape bus company died on the spot near Masvingo ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

One killed in Intercape bus accident . . .

14 Jan, 2020 - 16:01 0 Views
0 Comments
One killed in Intercape bus accident . . . The Intercape bus

The Herald

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo 

An assistant driver of a Harare-bound coach belonging to Intercape bus company died on the spot near Masvingo Showgrounds along the Harare-Masvingo highway on Tuesday morning when he fell off the same bus after it hit a Toyota Hilux which had indicated to turn left but later proceeded straight.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred at around 10 am.

Chief Inspector Mazula said the bus swerved off the road and hit a tree as it tried in vain to avoid the truck.

Meanwhile all the 57 passengers aboard the coach escaped unhurt.

More to follow

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting