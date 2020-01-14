One killed in Intercape bus accident . . .

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

An assistant driver of a Harare-bound coach belonging to Intercape bus company died on the spot near Masvingo Showgrounds along the Harare-Masvingo highway on Tuesday morning when he fell off the same bus after it hit a Toyota Hilux which had indicated to turn left but later proceeded straight.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred at around 10 am.

Chief Inspector Mazula said the bus swerved off the road and hit a tree as it tried in vain to avoid the truck.

Meanwhile all the 57 passengers aboard the coach escaped unhurt.

More to follow