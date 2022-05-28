Interactive World Economic Forum hailed

President Mnangagwa is welcomed by Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga (third from right), Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General David Sigauke (second from right) and Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshal Elson Moyo (right) at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday on arrival from the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland. — Picture : Justin Mutenda

Kudzanai Sharara Assistant Business Editor

President Mnangagwa returned home yesterday from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, where he took part in and co-chaired discussions that centred on finding solutions to challenges bedevilling the global economy.

He was welcomed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, senior Government officials and service chiefs.

During his five-day trip which had a tight schedule, the President met and had discussions with global leaders in politics, business, football, and civil society, among others.

In line with the theme, “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies”, most discussions centred on how leaders could respond to the changing global order brought about by climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and recently the conflict in Ukraine.

These three unrelated events have had a similar impact on how the world lives and conducts its business.

More critical has been the disruption in food supply chains, creating shortages and record beating price increases felt across the world.

President Mnangagwa proffered several solutions calling on his counterparts to focus on leveraging resources found in abundance in their countries.

Land must be utilised and mineral resources must be extracted for the benefit of local people, he said.

His interventions centred on the philosophy that countries are developed by their own people and in doing so they must leave no one behind including rural communities.

On his last day in Switzerland, President Mnangagwa took time to meet and address Zimbabweans resident in that country. The meeting took place in Zurich.

Speaking on the significance of Zimbabwe’s participation at the World Economic Forum, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said it was important for Zimbabwe to be part of global discussions and showcase opportunities for cooperation and investment.

Such platforms provide a chance to learn what other countries are doing, and for them to learn what opportunities exist in another country.

“Then an interesting area is on how to attract investments. Both domestic investments into projects but also Foreign Direct Investment. I mean, we’re here, we’re looking for investors, so that’s a key issue.

“So I could go on and on, but clearly it’s been an incredible Davos discussion as we seek to bring investors in Zimbabwe,” said Prof Ncube.