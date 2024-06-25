Inter Africa bus catches fire on Mutare-Masvingo road

Online Reporter

Forty people are lucky to be alive after they escaped unhurt when an Inter Africa Bus caught fire along the Mutare-Masvingo highway in the early hours of Tuesday.

The pre-dawn fire miraculously resulted in no casualties.

In a statement, the police said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fire incident which occurred at the 11 kilometre peg along the Mutare-Masvingo Road on June 25, 2024 at around 0445hrs.

“An Inter Africa Bus, which was stationary, caught fire after it began to smoke from the driver’s compartment. All of the 40 passengers who were on board escaped unhurt.”