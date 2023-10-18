Intelligent transport systems a priority: Minister

Freeman Razemba

Zimbabwe is committed to the objectives of an Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), which has become an effective cooperation mechanism to promote infrastructural development and is willing to partner with China and other members of the ITS World Congress, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has said.

An ITS is an advanced application which aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and “smarter” use of transport networks.

Some of these technologies include calling for emergency services when an accident occurs, using cameras to enforce traffic laws or signs that mark speed limit changes depending on conditions.

He also said the country was keeping abreast with the developments in digitalisation and intellectualisation of its transport system and infrastructures, with a view to be part of developments in building the future of game changers in public transport.

He was speaking during the Ministerial Round Table of the 29th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress being held in China.

The Ministerial Round Table is being held under the theme: “Digitalisation and Intellectualisation for High Quality Transportation Development.”

Minister Mhona said by virtue of the interfaces availed by this ITS event within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, they were charmed by the developments they had witnessed by virtue of their interface with the global leaders in the digitalisation of modern transport systems.

“Indeed, these interfaces serve as platforms for us as governments, government transport agencies, industry players and the academic and research institutions to discuss and showcase the latest global ITS products, technological achievements and trends.

“On our part, Zimbabwe has launched Vision 2030 to chart a new development trajectory. The Vision reflects the collective aspirations and determination of the people of Zimbabwe to achieve a Prosperous and Empowered Upper Middle-Income Society by 2030. Among other fundamentals, the vision is anchored on the Digital Economy and Infrastructure and Utilities. These dovetail with the theme ‘Digitalisation and Intellectualisation for High Quality Transportation Development’,” he said.

These are mass urban transport systems and technologies which incorporate smart city solutions and Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) and autonomous driving as key ways to bolster effective city planning and management, to enhance transport safety via vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications; and the development and installation of Intelligent Traffic Systems centres, to expand intelligent traffic systems coverage of urban roads, to improve efficiency in monitoring incidents, predicting congestions, and making rapid responses.

Others are development of digital infrastructures to enhance management and utility of data as well as cyber security considerations, through fostering and sharing of new ideas, including building cyber resilience into the digital network; and also investments in intelligent, connected, and automated rural transportation services and roll out of energy resources to support Electric Vehicle charging, new tools for measuring climate impacts from energy usage towards meeting goals and regulations for pollution reduction.

Development of freight solutions and long-haul freight networks to streamline the movement of goods and improve efficiency and last mile delivery, through modelling of delivery robots, within the framework of reduced environmental impacts and decarbonisation is also another one.

“The above sectors present a platform for Zimbabwe to cooperate with those who have travelled ahead of us. Potential areas of cooperation and investment flourish in public transport solutions and infrastructure, through concessionary agreements and joint ventures, technological and technical transfers, experience sharing and capacity building,” Minister Mhona said.

He said he had no doubt that they could bridge the gap between science and the deployment of mobility services that can truly make a difference in the lives of the people.

“Zimbabwe’s commitment to the objectives of ITS, which has become an effective cooperation mechanism to promote infrastructural development is guaranteed. We have no doubt that ITS will improve connectivity and cooperation among multiple actors for the future of sustainable mobility.