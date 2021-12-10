‘Intellectual property rights drive development’

President Mnangagwa addresses delegates at the 45th African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (Aripo) Administrative Council and the 18th Session of the Council of Ministers Conference at Elephant Hills Hotel in Victoria Falls yesterday. — Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara page 1 delegates Delegates attend the 45th African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO) Administrative Council and the 18th Session of the Council of Ministers Conference at Elephant Hills Hotel in Victoria Falls yesterday. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Fungi Kwaramba in Victoria Falls

African leaders are seized with the task of ensuring the continent utilises opportunities in the Fourth Revolution and accelerate development to a competitive level that uplifts the livelihoods of the people, President Mnangagwa has said.

Officially opening the 18th session of the Council of Ministers of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (Aripo) in the resort city of Victoria Falls yesterday, the President said intellectual property was a critical driver for trade and social development of any nation as it steers economic growth and competitiveness while also protecting consumers.

Aripo is an inter-governmental organisation (IGO) that facilitates cooperation among member states in intellectual property matters, with the objective of pooling financial and human resources and seeking technological advancement for economic, social, technological, scientific and industrial development.

Representatives from several African countries are attending the Aripo Council of Ministers in what is a huge diplomatic endorsement for the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

In his speech, the President, who is an avid supporter of intellectual property rights, said African countries must create enabling environments for youths to pursue their dreams.

“Through organisations such as Aripo, we must therefore, create an enabling intellectual environment to bridge the socio-economic divide that exists between our continent and the rest of the developed world.

“The present generation of African leaders is determined to ensure that Africa plays its part and seizes the opportunities emanating from the advent of the fourth industrial revolution.

“This entails that we be better prepared to leapfrog and compete with other developed jurisdictions.

“To this end, it is imperative that we build ecosystems and structures that fully support creativity and innovation in our schools, institutions of higher learning, industry and within communities in general,” the President said.

President Mnangagwa said such initiatives must be speedily pursued as the world is fast changing from traditional ways of production such as capital, land and labour to science and technology, which are both central in the 4th Revolution.

“Africa will not mourn about the lost opportunities during previous industrial revolutions and colonialism. We cannot change the past, the future is in our hands. Africa is rising, and our time is now, the President added.

Through organisations such as Aripo, intellectual property can be used as a critical driver for trade and socio-economic development as it propels economic growth and competitiveness through encouraging innovation, whilst at the same time protecting consumers by ensuring the purchase of secure products.

“The present threats of global pandemics and climate change-related challenges, among others, demand that Africa develops new capabilities and asserts its intellectual property rights over the same.

“As African policymakers, we have a duty to make intellectual property accelerate the growth of our economies.

“The benefits of intellectual property must be accessible to ordinary entrepreneurs and communities as they innovate around our current realities, leveraging on the abundant and unique natural resource endowment of Africa.”

The President challenged Aripo to develop measures to mitigate risks associated with a globalised world, connected digital landscape and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“As African leaders at various levels, we have the sacred obligation to be more assertive in protecting our unique creativity, innovations and rich cultural heritage.”

On its part Zimbabwe has already created an enabling environment for young people to realise their full potential through the establishment of innovation hubs at institutions of higher learning.

Under President Mnangagwa, Government has reconfigured its education system through heritage-based Education 5.0, which focuses on science, innovation, technology and industrialisation.