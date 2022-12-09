InstaToll Zimbabwe honours pledge to Ponesai Vanhu children’s home

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

InstaToll Zimbabwe kept their promise to Ponesai Vanhu children’s home and yesterday donated groceries worth US$3000.

Last year in February, InstaToll chief executive officer Mr Mazwi Tuniswa visited the home with other donations and pledged yearly support to the school.

The country manager Mr George Mufuka this year brought a consortium of groceries including sugar, rice, cooking oils, bathing and washing soap as well as sanitary wear.

He said, “It is difficult to grow up without parents and this home has provided a home for these children, we treasure this. We will continue supporting this school and see to it that these children also go on trips.

“This is part of our corporate social responsibility as we work on roads and tollgates in this country. We have 420 employees and all of them are locals.”

InstaToll Zimbabwe is a subsidiary of InstaToll Africa and they have worked on R2 and R5 highways in Zimbabwe totalling over 800 kilometres.

They are managing nine tollgates in the country and Mr Mufuka said they are working on the expansion of Norton tollgate to eight lanes from the current four lanes to manage traffic.

Development Aid from People-to-People country director Mr Luckson Soda said the children they have at the home long for their mother’s and father’s love just like any other child.

“We have gathered today because of love. This Christmas time people are running around to provide good things for their families. For the children here you are their mother and father,” he said.

“This donation came at a time when the home was struggling with how to offer the best Christmas for these children. These children are similar to all other children and they deserve the best.”

Ponesai Vanhu has 51 children and most of the children are siblings.