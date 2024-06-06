INSTAK pioneers first edition of Chimurenga Encyclopaedia

The monumental research and publishing initiative will holistically capture the First, Second and Third Chimurenga in a single book that will be available to Zimbabwe and the rest of the world in digital and print formats.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

A Pan-African think tank, the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK), has started the process of publishing the first edition of the Chimurenga Encyclopaedia.

The monumental research and publishing initiative will holistically capture the First, Second and Third Chimurenga in a single book that will be available to Zimbabwe and the rest of the world in digital and print formats.

In a statement, INSTAK said beyond collating events, dates and biographies, The Chimurenga Encyclopaedia will also provide the world’s first comprehensive accounts of the philosophy and practice of African nationalism that inspired the First, Second and Third Chimurenga.

“It will provide the ideological underpinnings of the formation of Zimbabwean anti-colonial, nationalist and economic liberation movements, key military, political and diplomatic events of the of the Chimurengas,” reads the statement.

“The encyclopaedia will also provide the spiritual dimensions of the Chimurenga, the political, economic and social dimensions of land in Zimbabwe and the major legislative landmarks associated with the First, Second and Third Chimurenga. This is a colossal undertaking and INSTAK has initiated several foundational processes to bring the Chimurenga Encyclopaedia to life.

“Among these foundational processes is the convening of the Consultative Forum on the writing of the first edition of the Chimurenga Encyclopaedia. The Consultative Forum is open to all individuals and institutions interested in contributing research to the encyclopaedia. It will be held on June 19, 2024, at Heritage Village in Liberation City, Harare.”

INSTAK said the Consultative Forum will bring together various stakeholders whose role is to both enrich the production processes and contribute entries to the publication.

RELATED STORIES

INSTAK updates President on museum project