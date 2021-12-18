Inside unique, exclusive style of penthouses

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Lifestyle Writer

WHEN banker and Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) chief executive Mr Douglas Munatsi died in a penthouse fire recently, people sought to know more about such type of houses.

Although penthouses are popularly talked about, especially in developed countries, while they are available in Zimbabwe, they are rarely mentioned.

This explains why penthouse became a buzzword when it was revealed that Mr Munatsi had died in such a house.

When one hears the word luxury, what comes to mind in most cases is money and a flashy lifestyle, but a home is not much mentioned unless it is about hotels and boutique spas.

In 2016, social media was agog with Hollywood celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who made headlines after staying in a lavish penthouse property in Chelsea that was then listed on Airbnb for $10,000 per night.

The couple went with their children and wasted no time in exploring the sprawling penthouse which boasts 4 400 square feet of outdoor space spread over seven terraces.

An outdoor kitchen and dining table meant Kim and Kanye could enjoy a family meal, while taking in 360 degree views of New York.

The rooftop swimming pool was sure to prove a hit with water baby, North.

The penthouse also featured a sauna and home gym with stunning city views that is believed to have helped Kim to keep up with her impressive fitness regime.

Well, that is part of good living.

By the way, the best sky penthouse is said to be in Odéon, Monaco, and as at 2016, the five-storey penthouse, which occupies the top of the 49-storey Tour Odéon, was put on the market for a reported US$335 million.

So, what is a penthouse and in Zimbabwe do we have such a lifestyle?

The word penthouse has been regularly used Zimbabwe following the death of prominent banker Doug Munatsi (MHSRIP) at Northfields Flats in a penthouse fire recently.

Many people were left asking what really is a penthouse and how does it look like.

Usually perched atop a block of flats, a penthouse is differentiated from ordinary flats by its vast expanse, its ambiance and elegant fittings that exude an aura of luxury.

By and large, a penthouse is a huge flat, with luxurious fitting that leave many owners of houses in leafy suburbs greening with envy.

It is a haven of luxury.

A survey by The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle revealed that there are many such people living the luxury lifestyle in penthouses and condors in Zimbabwe, especially in Harare.

Some flats with penthouses in Harare include Northfields, Northwoods, Borough and Trelt. Most of them are found around the Avenues area in the capital.

The penthouse require some to fork out between US$3 000 and US$5 000 per month in rentals, depending on how spacious the apartment is and the extras it offers.

In fact, penthouses are for those who can afford them considering the high rentals.

In an interview, one real estate agent who commented on anonymity said most of their clients for penthouses were business moguls, diplomats and executive directors.

“Our clients are not noisy like the wannabes on social media,” he said.

“For a penthouse, it is either you can afford it or not. They are no longer just the traditionally-defined top-floor apartment of a residential building. We call them apartment penthouses because of the features they possess which include unique layouts, ample outdoor space, high ceilings, and fantastic views.

“Other surprising features that can snag an apartment penthouse status include additional luxury amenities that other units don’t have and more square footage than the actual top-floor unit.”

The 38-year-old realtor said contrary to popular belief, sometimes the top penthouse isn’t the best penthouse on the building.

“There could be ones in the building with larger terraces or more unobstructed views, depending on the property,” he said.

A security guy at one of the penthouses identified as Matthew said the houses were more like heaven on earth.

“I have never seen such beauty,” he said. “It is more than a lifestyle. Do you know you will have your own personal chef, maid and sometimes gardener. They vary in the architectural designs. I know one owned by one diplomat.

“His theme is all white from carpet to walls and you enter the house while wearing white socks. In fact, you leave your shoes at the door in a bag.”

A recent advert by Genesis Real Estate Africa has attracted many due to the penthouse they are selling.

And the advert is very long, reading:

“The property is an executive penthouse in Avenues, located in Harare CBD. This penthouse overlooks Harare sports club and the Zimbabwe State House.

“This property is a newly renovated, luxurious apartment on the second floor in Northfields.

“There is an entrance hall and on the left, there is the open-plan modern lounge, TV area, an office, a dining area and a stunning modern kitchen with amazing finishings.

“On the right, there is a guest bathroom with a stunning bathtub and toilet.

“There are two double bedrooms, one with a double bed and the second bedroom with two single beds. The main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.

“All the bedrooms have fitted cupboards. Outside, there is a double parking space, an electric gate controlled by a guard as well as an intercom.

“Dstv, WiFi and cleaning services are all-inclusive.

“Short stay prices — 3bed per night $200usd, 2bed per night $170usd, 1bed per night $130usd, full house per month $3 000usd negotiable.”

Some estate agents said they also do interviews for those who want to book a penthouse to make sure they attract the right people.