Inside Edmar Beauty Spa – Harare’s wellness Mecca

As they say, the greatest gift you can give yourself is a little bit of your own attention.

After a hectic day or week of hard work, the body and mind become weak.

Rejuvenation of the soul will be the only option needed for one to feel better and come to their usual self.

Visiting a spa for relaxation and being given the best treatment you can dream of becomes the painkiller.

As we all know, the spa is the only place where you are guaranteed excellent services that can heal the soul.

These range from massages, facials, body treatments, aromatherapy, and hydrotherapy among other services.

Taking additional wellness programmes like yoga and meditation will certainly restore your self-esteem and confidence. Many would be scratching their heads in search of the ideal place to get these services.

Many questions also cross the mind when you start searching for spas where you will get the value of your money.

Are the guys really good?

Will I get value for my money?

Are they really professionals?

Well, you ought to stop bothering yourself when it comes to the place where you can get these services.

Not only will you get value for your money, but you will certainly come back and even refer others to come and get the same services. The only place where you are guaranteed these services is the Edmar Beauty Spa located in Pomona.

Dubbed the new Mecca for relaxation and rejuvenation, Edmar Beauty Spa is the only place where people with a touch of class will always call.

Surprisingly, it is by booking and a survey conducted by The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle has shown that it is more like a celebrity home lifestyle.

The theme colour is white and of course, its heaven on earth, though we haven’t had a visit to Heaven as we rely much on doctrines.

The aromatherapy at the venue, will make you stay longer as it is pure cleanness, warmth and peaceful, with the melodius sounds being played, definitely you ready to sleep.

Well that is a spa.

The hospitality offered at the haven shows that the directors of the one-stop wellness centre Edgar and Maria Makombe did thorough homework to establish the centre.

Excellency is their motto while meeting clients’ demands is their staple.

The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle Editor Tafadzwa Zimoyo (TZ) caught up with the owners of the place who recently scooped an award for Best Health and Beauty Spa Award at the Zimbabwe Diaspora Awards held at Meikles Hotel.

Management at the place also seized the opportunity and opened up on how they started and what makes them tick.

Read on…

Tafadzwa Zimoyo (TZ): Who are the founder members of the spa and where is it located?

Edgar Makombe (EM): It is owned by me and my wife Maria. The place is located in Pomona Business Park, off Harare Drive.

TZ: What services does it offer and what masseurs have you put in place?

EM: Well, we offer professional massages, pedicures, manicures, and facials and we have five therapists at the moment that we work with.

TZ: Are all your workers trained for the job and if not, how so?

EM: Yes, all our therapists are trained and qualified. We can’t afford to employ people who are not trained.

TZ: What inspired the business?

EM: Healthy living and lifestyle are our biggest motivation and inspiration.

TZ: What makes the spa unique from others?

EM: We have made our spa a home to our clients, and our welcoming package is the biggest attraction. We serve our clients with some unique refreshments as they enjoy their pampering.

TZ: Who are your target clients?

EM: We target mainly corporates, individuals, weddings, parties, and all special events. We do bookings and sometimes we have high profile personalities and due to the rules of the company, and privacy of clients, we can’t share much details.

TZ: Any challenges you have faced in your line of business and how did you overcome them?

EM: It was difficult to penetrate the market because of other established spas, but we had to intensify our marketing and it really worked.

TZ: Why did you decide to invest in Zimbabwe in this line of business, since you are based in the United Kingdom and how are you managing?

EM: It has always been our passion to bring that type of service to our home country, having stayed abroad for over 23 years and it’s not only about beauty and luxury but therapy also helps medically. We wanted to bring these services home and we are simply doing that.

TZ: Congratulations on the award and what does that mean to you?

EM: We were so grateful and honoured to receive such a prestigious award, it was such a great motivation to us especially when it comes to investing in our beloved country. It means a lot to us.

TZ: Any plans to develop the business in other local cities?

EM: Obvious, we are not only stopping in Harare, that is our target to penetrate other cities so that these services are accessible to many people out there.

TZ: Well, what do you do in the UK?

EM: We run a business in health and social care services which covers children’s homes, supported accommodation, recruitment services, and domiciliary care.

TZ: What does 2024 look like in your plans?

EM: 2024 is going to be a very busy year for us as we are looking at expanding to other different services.