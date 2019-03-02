Inside a personal trainer lifestyle

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

He has taken fitness training and by building to a different level. If you have no time for the gym, here is a guy who comes to do it with you in your home.

Health is wealth, hence fitness and keeping the body in shape, rarely do come cheaply.

While some prefer to work out at the gym, the affluent at times choose to hire a personal trainer who provides bespoke fitness programmes in the ambience of their own homes.

The personal trainer is the unsung hero in the protagonist’s journey to glory.

It takes far more to become a personal trainer than mere love of the gym and good nutritional habits.

Saturday Herald Lifestyle caught up with one of the most sought after home fitness trainers John Nyirongo, affectionately known as “J Fitness”.

“The world of training takes patience and courage for the job to be done well.

“You need to be a great communicator with a passion for helping others. Training clients will take up the majority of your working day.

“But it’s not always as simple as writing down a list of exercises and making sure they are performing them with the right posture and technique, you may have to tailor exercises around specific injuries or health problems.

“Patience is a virtue; some people will struggle to stay on track, but you mustn’t let that stop you from striving for excellence,” he said.

Based in Philadelphia, Borrowdale, the 24-year-old was not shy to say that he was making money out of the business.

John charges US$15 per person, per hour. In a day he can work with five to six clients, working with a clientele of diplomats, bodyguards, models and business personalities, among others.

His day starts as early as 4:30 am.

“A standard session involves a warm up, workout and cool down. I charge US$15 and I drive to your house for the routine.

“Fitness is all about self-motivation to achieve goals. My secret is based on self-discipline and belief,” he said.

He said finding clients was challenging at first considering how the profession is perceived.

“In Zimbabwe, the personal training profession is based on referrals, therefore, it’s absolutely essential to always remain enthusiastic and give it your all.

“Taking exercise classes, working the gym floor, and showing your face is crucial.

“One happy client can lead to other lucrative opportunities, so being friendly and approachable, both inside and outside of working hours, is very important. Fitness classes provide a steady and secure source of income,” he said.

John said the job requires constant attention.

“You will not only need to regularly read the latest health and fitness journals and academic studies, but will need to stay abreast with the latest trends and fad-diets, be it to debunk myths and warn clients, or add them into your routines.

“Did you know that most personal trainers can set aside a couple hours during the evenings for studies,” he asked.

So what led John to do fitness training considering a number of young men of his age are in universities chasing dreams to be a doctors, lawyers or accountants?

His late uncle inspired him into body building.

“I lost an uncle five years ago who was so close to me. He was a handsome well-built young man who died of heart attack at a tender age.

“I then realised that there is a large difference between looking good and actually being well and fit.

“Today’s world presents a new set of challenges around people’s diet, schedule and lifestyle.

“Over a couple of years I have been doing one-on-one sessions with people from different backgrounds who would not necessarily feel comfortable with going to the gym.

“These are the people that the society has labelled as unhealthy but I found that it is possible for you to be big yet fit and very well,” he said.

John said another secret was eating healthy and clean.

“Keeping your body in shape depends on what you put into your body.

“I recommend that people eat clean. This means eating whole foods in their most natural state and avoiding processed foods,” he said.