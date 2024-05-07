Insecurity anywhere a threat everywhere: Defence Minister

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

ANY form of insecurity in any part of the world potentially compromises safety elsewhere on the globe, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said yesterday.

Speaking at the Defence Services Asia 2024 forum, held under the theme, “Non-traditional threats and emerging technologies”, in Malaysia, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said global security was interconnected.

“The subject matter we are discussing today ‘Towards enhanced non-traditional security cooperation’ is critical, given that no country, no matter how strong, militarily and economically can safely secure itself without collaborating with other countries,” she said.

“This, therefore, calls for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in addressing the complex global peace and security environment.

“This is increasingly becoming apparent given that the world is getting more connected. It is imperative that we come together as a collective force to address these challenges and protect our people from harm.”

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri’s presentation focused on the aspects of non-traditional security threats which are affecting the contemporary world such as pandemics, terrorism, natural disasters, transnational crimes, climate change and disinformation.

She said the recent Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the devastating impact that pandemics can have on both public health and national security.

“Although this has not been traditionally regarded as a security threat, I am also deeply concerned about recurrences of cholera outbreaks in some parts of Africa, including Zimbabwe.

“I strongly believe that we must work together to strengthen healthcare systems, improve coordination in responding to outbreaks, and promote vaccination programmes to prevent future pandemics from wreaking havoc on our societies.

“We must also work closely with international partners and organisations to access resources and expertise that can help us contain these outbreaks and protect our citizens,” she said.

Commenting on terrorism, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said it transcended territorial boundaries, could be based on religious affiliations and there was fear that the threat may spill over to other countries in the region.

Turning to natural disasters such as the El0Nino drought presently affecting SADC, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said they pose a significant risk to food security in the region.

She also spoke about transnational crimes such as human trafficking, illegal migration, arms smuggling, drug trafficking involving cartels and smuggling of illegal goods, and called for a coordinated international response.

To enhance non-traditional security cooperation, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said it was essential to safeguard the well-being of citizens and ensuring peace and stability, not only in SADC, but the world over.

“By working together across borders and sectors, we can confront these complex challenges head-on and build a more secure future for all of us and future generations,” she said.