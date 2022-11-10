Innscor diversified reach to sustain volume growth

Business Reporter

Innscor Africa’s diversified reach will remain key to driving the group forward, equities research firm IH Securities has said, amid projections this will help the group achieve 19 percent volume growth in the current financial year.

The conglomerate’s operations span various sectors of the economy. The group engages in fast food services and the manufacture, distribution, and retailing of household commodities and fresh produce.

It operates through segments: milk-bake, protein, light manufacturing services, and head office services.

The milk-bake segment focuses on the bakery division, national foods, and non-controlling interest in proceeds while the protein segment comprises Colcom, Irvin’s, associated meat packers, texas meat and texas chicken.

The light manufacturing segment entails the production of stock feeds, edible oils, baker’s fats, sale of other general household products; the production, processing and marketing of pork and related food products; the manufacture and retail of household goods and appliances.

It also involves the production of chickens, table eggs, and day-old chicks; down-packaging and manufacture of grocery products such as rice, dairy, candles and beverages; and the production of a variety of bags for packaging, which include open-mouth bags, general purpose bags and carrier bags.

IH in its equities review report said the US$56 million in additional investment planned for the financial year 2023) with the announced launch of the sorghum beer line from Buffalo Brewing company is going to deepen product offering.

“Management has said it is aiming for 19 percent volume uplift in the current financial year with increased focus on route to market within the informal sector.

“We believe that volumes will remain defensive despite the contractionary policies at play,” it said.

During 2022, the group experienced supply-side challenges in the form of increased freight costs and delays in procuring inputs and capital expenditure goods.

However, growing demand from the informal market and improved product mix helped boost double-digit volumes growth for most of the group’s segments.

In the mill-bake segment, annual loaf volumes were 19 percent over the comparative year aided by improved loaf quality, and a renewed focus on the sales and distribution functions.

Aggregate National Foods volumes grew 8 percent year on year, whilst Profeeds volumes increased 15 percent with an encouraging performance from the relatively new fish feed category.

In January 2022, the Administrative Court overturned the Competition and Tariffs Commission’s directive for the Group to disinvest from Profeeds, but the CTC has since appealed the judgment to the Supreme Court.

In the protein segment, Colcom volumes grew 11 percent year on year whilst Day old chicks and Frozen chicken units under Irvine’s grew 25 percent and 17 percent respectively.

The Associated Meat Packers (AMP) group recorded growth across all categories to 16 percent. IH said in other light manufacturing and services, investment into capacity initiatives paid off with strong growth shown across all the units.