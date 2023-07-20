Infrastructure milestones, gaps under spotlight

President Mnangagwa’s administration has facilitated the implementation of massive infrastructure projects, some of which have already been completed while others are at different stages of completion. The projects have created massive job opportunities and are enhancing economic growth.

Bulawayo Bureau

INFRASTRUCTURE development milestones and gaps are under the spotlight this week as President Mnangagwa is set to engage with economy and policy experts drawn from both the private and public sectors during the 2023 Infrastructure Summit and Expo, which begins here today.

Robust infrastructure development is at the heart of the Second Republic’s economic transformation agenda in line with the country’s vision to achieve an upper middle-income status by 2030.

The second edition of the Infrastructure Summit and Expo is being hosted by the National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF), the country’s think tank on economic and social policy issues.

According to the preliminary event programme from organisers, President Mnangagwa will lead the official opening session tomorrow where he will deliver the keynote address.

He will be accompanied by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga while African Development Bank president, Dr Akinwumi Adesina is also expected to attend.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, will present the transport infrastructure development plan for the attainment of Vision 2030 while Finance and Economic Development permanent secretary, Mr George Guvamatanga is set to lead discussions on funding mechanisms for transport and infrastructure projects. Today’s first session will cover updates from last year’s resolutions with a focus on transport infrastructure projects covering rail, road, and aviation.

Key presentations will be drawn from representatives from Zimbabwe National Road Administration, civil aviation experts, Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe, Rural Infrastructure Development Agency, transport operators, senior Government officials, and foreign delegates.

In the last five years, President Mnangagwa’s administration has facilitated the implementation of massive infrastructure projects, some of which have already been completed while others are at different stages of completion. The projects have created massive job opportunities and are enhancing economic growth.

The high-level event, thus, brings together various players in the country’s infrastructure development sector and comes as the Second Republic is working hard towards economic transformation through developments in key sectors such as mining, roads, agriculture, mining and ICTs.

By December 2022, official Government reports indicate that the infrastructure and utilities thematic cluster had recorded the highest milestones with 2 343 projects under implementation, of which 1 866 had been completed and 477 ongoing.

Major national infrastructure projects include road rehabilitation, building of new dams, power infrastructure, aviation facility expansion and modernization. The emphasis on infrastructural development is seen as a key enabler to propel socio-economic development for the betterment of the livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe.