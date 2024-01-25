  • Today Thu, 25 Jan 2024

Information Minister tours AMH

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke
Senior Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere today toured Alpha Media Holdings premises.

This was part of his familiarisation tours with all media houses operating in the country.

The Minister emphasised the need for the private sector media to work together with Government to build the nation.

“The most important, fundamental issue related to the growth of the media industry is primarily to promote the brand Zimbabwe,” he said.

