Industry players laud Econet Victoria Falls Marathon for boosting tourism growth

Herald Correspondent

The Econet Victoria Falls Marathon, one of the country’s premier sporting events, is playing a key role in the growth of the Zimbabwe’s tourism sector, industry players have said.

The tourism industry has been a key driver of Zimbabwe’s economic growth in recent years, with the Government aiming to attract 5 million visitors to the country by 2025. And the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon is seen as an important component of this strategy, by drawing international visitors from around the world, and showcasing the country’s natural and cultural attractions.

The marathon, which takes place annually in the resort town of Victoria Falls, attracts thousands of local, regional and international runners and spectators from around the world, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

Tourism Business Council president Wengayi Nhau said the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has become one of the key drivers of tourism in the region, contributing to the growth of the hospitality industry and other related sectors.

This year’s event is taking place on Sunday July 2, and more than 5 000 participants from over 50 countries are expected to attend event.

Mr Nhau said the event has helped to raise the profile of Victoria Falls as an international premier tourist destination, showcasing its natural beauty and cultural richness to the world.

“The Victoria Falls Marathon has firmly established itself as a key highlight on the tourism calendar, contributing significantly to the growth and development of the region,” he said.

“The marathon acts as a magnet for global attention, drawing media coverage that promotes Victoria Falls as a must-visit location. The positive publicity generated by this prestigious race not only elevates the profile of our destination but also stimulates further interest from potential travellers and investors.”

Nhau noted that the marathon has also helped to position Zimbabwe as a world-class sporting destination, with its scenic routes and challenging terrain attracting top athletes from around the globe.

The event, now regarded as one of Africa’s number 1 Marathon events, offers a range of activities and entertainment options for visitors, from cultural displays to music concerts and food festivals.

“The Victoria Falls Marathon has become a key economic driver for our region,” said Clayton Ndlovu, a manager at an upmarket hotel in Victoria Falls.

“Each year we see an influx of tourists who come specifically for the marathon. It’s fantastic for our businesses, as it puts us on the map and showcases our unique offerings to the world,” he said.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world, runners are treated to grand inspiring views of the mighty waterfall as they navigate the scenic course, creating lasting memories for both participants and spectators alike.

The marathon is also an example of how private sector investment can drive growth and development in the tourism industry.

Econet Wireless, the event’s main sponsor, has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting the growth of the industry in Zimbabwe, with its investment in the marathon helping to create jobs and stimulate local and national economic activity.

Meanwhile, Nhau said the tourism industry is incredibly proud of the growth and success of the Victoria Falls Marathon.

“Its enduring appeal lies not only in the physical challenge it presents but also in the unique opportunity it offers participants to experience the awe-inspiring splendour of Victoria Falls while contributing to the sustainable development of our local community,” he said.

He said the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon was a shining example of how sports and tourism can work together to drive economic growth and development.

With its continued success, the marathon is set to play a key role in the growth of the tourism industry in Zimbabwe for years to come.