Industry input needed to inform skills development

Skills Audit and Development Minister Professor Paul Mavima (left) during an interview with Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) anchor Andy Hodges in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

THE Ministry of Skills Audit and Development is collaborating with key industry players to identify and address the country’s skills needs.

This initiative aims to equip the workforce with the necessary expertise to fuel economic growth.

In an interview, Minister of Skills Audit and Development, Professor Paul Mavima, highlighted the importance of stakeholder input. He said consultations involved Government ministries, private sector representatives, employer councils, business associations and educational institutions.

“Our goal is to determine the nation’s aspirations and the human capital required to achieve them. By identifying existing skills and skill gaps, we can create targeted programmes to bridge those gaps.”

Minister Mavima said the Ministry acknowledged the existing educational infrastructure, from primary and secondary schools to technical institutions and universities.

He indicated a willingness to refine curricula to ensure they provide a strong foundation for developing essential skills and competencies.

“The aim is to equip students with the knowledge and abilities most relevant to the Zimbabwean job market,” Minister Mavima said.

“These consultations represent the initial stage of a broader effort. The ministry plans to extend its outreach to technical and vocational institutions, as well as polytechnics and universities.

“By working collaboratively with these institutions, the government aims to establish specific programmes focused on developing in-demand skills across various sectors, including agriculture, mining, tourism, and manufacturing”.

The ministry has already begun discussions with representatives from various sectors, including agriculture, mining, tourism, and manufacturing.