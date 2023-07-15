Industry captains hail President for economic policies

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Members of the business community yesterday hailed President Mnangagwa for the various policies implemented by Government that have led to the improvement of the country’s economic fortunes and threw their weight behind his candidature for the Presidency in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, Mr Denford Mutashu said this when his organisation handed over an assortment of foodstuffs that include rice, cooking oil, mealie-meal, salt and sanitary wear to the President at State House yesterday.

Surface Wilmar also handed over 6 780 cases of cooking oil to the President.

The President will hand over the donated items to the underprivileged in various communities.

“We have always supported Government initiatives and in this particular case we have decided to support the President’s cause. While he is going around campaigning, he needs the support of the business community and we have come through with a donation valued at US$24 000 to support the underprivileged.

“He needs the support to get the five million votes and as business we are behind His Excellency that he gets the votes come the elections. He has done a tremendous job, the development in terms of infrastructure that has happened in this country is a record and the emerging industries, the retooling that has taken place, the availability of locally manufactured goods of up to 80 percent and the construction of roads and dams is testimony of the excellent work that His Excellency, President Mnangagwa has done in order to ensure socio-economic development of Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe’s economy is growing and indeed we are fully behind all the Government programmes that are being initiated.

“The interventions that we have seen are actually as a result of the President’s astuteness to come up with interventions that could contain the exchange rate and the marauding inflation and of cause stabilise our local currency,” said Mr Mutashu.

Surface Wilmar Group Corporate Affairs Executive Mr Sylvester Dendere said their donation was an acknowledgement of the efforts by the President to uplift the welfare of the needy in society.

“The President has been involved in activities of giving foodstuffs to the poor and our business is to use him as vehicle to make sure that people can access our cooking oil, it’s part of our corporate social responsibilities to use him to ensure that people in the rural areas and various parts of the country can access our cooking oil and ensure that no one is left behind,” Mr Dendere said.