Industry betraying President’s benevolence on forex

Dr Masimba Mavaza

The police must make sure that they go after commodity hoarders and smugglers to ensure that basic goods, especially the cheapest varieties on the market, are put on shelves by shop owners.

Certain traders are hoarding goods on purpose, resulting in artificial shortages that drive the prices up.

Addressing the nation recently, President Mnangagwa issued a stern warning to all these syndicates.

The President said there was a need to address the issue of artificial shortages, asking all the hoarders, cartels and their protectors, to stop sabotaging the country.

President Mnangagwa told the hoarders that he is watching and they must stop messing with people.

The currency fiasco has also happened a year before elections, but it will be sorted soon as the President has already put up measures to arrest such economical anomalies.

The treasonous behaviour has happened before., we had another episode before the foreign currency auction market was set up.

But what is happening now is a total manipulation, captains of industry are playing games with people’s lives. They took advantage of the forex auction.

After getting cheap forex, they start raising prices, thereby making the life of common Zimbabweans difficult. The whole fiasco is a calculated to de-campaign the ruling party.

It is most likely that those in the opposition CCC are having an influence on some captains of industry in a bid to dent the growing popularity of President Mnangagwa in urban areas.

Some local captains of industry have become like American robbery barons.

The robbery barons transformed the wealth of the American frontier into vast financial empires, amassing their fortunes by monopolising essential industries.

In turn, these monopolies were built upon the liberal use of tactics that are today the hallmark of organised crime: intimidation, violence, corruption, conspiracies and fraud.

It is thus important to look at the Zimbabwean situation in its historical perspective.

In 2017 when President Mnangagwa assumed office, he met with captains of industry where they raised a number of issues and one was the accessibility to forex. They assured the nation that they want to retool and produce goods and create jobs.

The President, as listening as he is, provided the funds through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. The retooling project was activated.

The initiative of meeting the captains of industry came after there was a rise in prices of goods after removing the 1:1 exchange rate and fuel was no longer subsidised.

To accommodate everyone and introduce fairness in forex accessibility, the forex auction was introduced.

The initiative brought sharp changes. Genuine businesses got on board and for the first time shelves have over 75 percent locally produced goods. The local content on products started to promote business and employment.

But those who were benefiting from the forex auction still pegged their prices at black market rate, so late of delivery of forex is used as an excuse.

The beneficiaries took advantage of the system and were now being accused of abusing some of the foreign currency. This year, just before the March by elections, it became clearer that the captains of industry were pushing for the Zanu PF government to dollarize.

The plot was simply to starve the masses to rebellion through creating artificial shortages.

The same operational mode is being used now to try and make the economy scream before the 2023 elections like what was done in 2008.

The regime change agenda is in action and the drivers of the regime change agenda are pushing it without stopping.

Faced with such onslaught on Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, Zanu PF has to act quickly to nip these machinations in the bud.

It seems the new plan to cause regime change is to starve the country economically and have the masses starve to rebellion.

The target of the regime change drivers is to have Zimbabwe on its knees.

This is economic sabotage, and even after liberalising the forex exchange to find true value of local currency, prices continued going up.

Banks are sitting on huge amounts of forex, but still there is insatiable demand for it. They are not playing ball because they could be used to achieve the regime change agenda.

Demand for democracy as we currently understand it was conceived in the Western world and its progenitor is technology.

The innovations that kick-started regime change agenda and the industrial downturn fostered the so called modern democracy and led to the foundation of regime change mantra.

They disrupted society, destroyed previous structures, as well as building new ones which are against the system.

Institutions, industry and demography were all to change course and, ultimately, little about life in Zimbabwe was left untouched by the economic sabotage.

Technological transformation took a long time to feed through to politics and policy.

But its diffusion ended up permeating both, ultimately reshaping political representation, culmination in a long debate over the role of capital and rights of workers.

There are deep questions around inequality, productivity and regulatory capture.

Worries around corporatism are rising and consequently, calls for regime change are becoming louder. Zimbabwe is facing acts by a political party like CCC that seems to damage the reputation of the country and the ruling Zanu PF.

This is more so usually during an electoral campaign.

Smear campaigns are a commonly used tactic, but in the case of Zimbabwe, the tactics are damaging the country’s economy.

The economy of Zimbabwe mainly relies on its tertiary industry, which makes up to 60 percent of the total GDP and as of 2020, Zimbabwe has the second biggest informal economy as a share of its economy, which has a score of 60.6 percent.

Agriculture and mining largely contribute to exports.

But with sabotage Zimbabwe is getting from regime change campaigners, the economy is now facing some challenges.

Afraid of the infrastructure development happening and growing popularity of President Mnangagwa, the opposition and those who brought sanctions on Zimbabwe are now using captains of industry to disrupt progress.

