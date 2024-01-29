  • Today Mon, 29 Jan 2024

Industrial hemp production set for boom

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is set to become a regional hub for hemp production and hemp related products.

For the past three years, Zimbabwe has been exporting Industrial hemp to various countries including Poland and Switzerland.

Statistics from Agricultural and Marketing Authority (AMA) indicates that in 2022/23 season, 1 485kgs of hemp were exported to these countries while 8 001kgs were sold between 2020 to 2022 season.

There was a considerable decrease in hemp production during the 2022/23 season with the organisation indicating that accessibility to seed is a major hindrance to production by most of the registered growers.

