Indonesia, Zimbabwe to boost economic ties-Ambassador

Indonesia’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Dewa Juniarta Sastrawan today paid a courtesy call to the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

Indonesia is keen to boost its economic ties with Zimbabwe while the low hanging fruits are in the area of agriculture and solar power so as to enhance the two countries’ balance of trade.

This was said by Indonesia’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Dewa Juniarta Sastrawan today after he paid a courtesy call to the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

Briefing journalists after a meeting with Adv Mudenda, Ambassador Sastrawan said Indonesia was keen to increase trade with Zimbabwe through buying more of Harare’s tobacco and cotton.

He said the area of energy, particularly solar power could also be explored given Zimbabwe’s good climatic environment that was conducive to draw energy from the sun.

“We discussed bilateral issues. I am pleased that the Speaker is supportive of ways to strengthen the bilateral relations particularly how we can increase the volume of trade and enhance the balance of trade.

“We also discussed how to deepen cooperation in tourism and agriculture, how to develop irrigation in Zimbabwe, where we can work together to grow crops using irrigation and increase the volume of trade,” he said.