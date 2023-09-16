Indigenous-owned tobacco processing plant assembling progressing well

Edward Zvemisha

Herald Reporter

Voedsel Tobacco International processing plant construction is progressing well with 300 locals aided by ten Brazilians already employed to work on the project.

The foreign nationals will exchange knowledge with the local engineers, electricians, among others, which will help the local workforce acquire knowledge for future plants assembling.

Voedsel Head of Marketing, Calvin Mukayana said the plant situated in Beatrice along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway will help local tobacco firms process their tobacco.

“This plant is the first black owned tobacco plant and will help the local firms process their tobacco before the final sale,” said Makuyana.

He also said the plant is a testament of President Mnangagwa’s Vision2030.

“I can definitely say the plant will serve in accomplishing the vision of President Mnangagwa of an upper middle income economy by 2030 and also of Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.”

In addition, the plant’s employee card shows a gender inclusivity policy with at least 30% female employees.

“We boast of a progressing gender policy where we have the number of female employees being employed in such huge projects,” said Mukayana.

This is part of the company’s broad strategic vision guided by the TVCTP (Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan), which seeks to boost national economic benefits through value additio