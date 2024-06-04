Indigenous languages science glossary launched

Speaking during the launch, Prof Murwira said the milestone resource aims to simplify scientific terminology for young minds, fostering a deeper understanding and love for science.

Patrick Chitumba-Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Indigenous Languages Elementary Science Terms Glossaries was launched yesterday by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, at the Midlands State University (MSU)’s National Language Institute.

Indigenous Languages Elementary Science Terms Glossaries provide a valuable tool for teaching science to indigenous students in their native languages.

The approach is deemed helpful in bridging the gap between traditional knowledge and Western scientific concepts, making science more accessible and culturally relevant.

“Linguistic development is the strategy to go beyond political sovereignty towards scientific sovereignty, ensuring that no citizen is marginalised on the basis of language because indigenous languages are key enablers for the full participation of all citizens in national development,” he said.

Prof Murwira said the Indigenous Science Terms Glossaries are an output of the National Languages Science Translation Programme in Zimbabwe implemented through the Midlands State University National Language Institute.

“This is a culmination of our Heritage Based Education 5.0 Design. These glossaries are a first step towards the full use of our national languages in the techno-scientific fields,” he said.