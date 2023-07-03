Indigenous churches urged to rally Zimbabweans to vote Zanu PF

George Maponga in Masvingo

Indigenous churches have been challenged to rally Zimbabweans to vote President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in the coming elections to solidify a long standing bond dating back to the liberation struggle when the parties worked hand in glove to resist and jettison colonial rule.

Zion Christian Church-Kumuka Kuvakafa(ZCC-K) leader Bishop Lyphet Nhaudzashe Matenda Mugaviri told thousands of his followers during a ceremony at the church’s Canaan Sub Headquarters in Mwenezi that President Mnangagwa is a tried and tested leader who has brought big changes in the nation’s socio-economic sphere.

Bishop Mugaviri Matenda, who is also the African Christian Council International Zimbabwe chapter chairperson said indigenous churches had been transformed thanks to the Zanu P government’s pro-majority policies since independence in 1980.

“When we go to vote on August 23, we must never forget the sacrifices that were made by our forefathers who worked hand in glove with liberation movements in Zimbabwe to totally reject and oppose colonial rule. The fate of indigenous churches and that of Zanu PF is intertwined. We must go and vote for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF on August 23,” said Bishop Matenda Mugaviri.

“Zanu PF and its leader President Mnangagwa, deserve another term in office because of various empowerment programmes that have benefited indigenous churches. We now have land to freely worship thanks to the Zanu PF government and above all we also got farms for agricultural initiatives that have been boosting incomes for indigenous churches.”

He called on Zimbabweans to remain united and observe peace before, during and after the elections.

“We must always preach the gospel of peace because we are one people. Our President has unequivocally called for peace and we should heed his calls as we go for elections. Let’s unite behind our revolutionary leadership led by President Mnangagwa,” added Bishop Matenda Mugaviri.

ZCC-K church members praised President Mnangagwa for championing development by rolling out various infrastructural development projects that are stimulating economic recovery and growth.

They singled out the on-going rehabilitation and expansion of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway and the Mapfura/Marula Value Addition factory as game changing projects that show Zimbabwe is indeed leaving no one and no place in the development train towards Vision 2030.

The ZCC-K ceremony was attended by church members from various branches in Mwenezi and surrounding areas like Mberengwa and Gwanda.