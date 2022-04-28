Indigenous church leaders applauded

Herald Reporter

Indigenous church leaders have been praised for being patriotic and supporting the Government in tackling different societal ills and promoting development.

In an interview, founder of Day Break International Ministries, Bishop Aderino Nyabanga, said unity was key in fixing a nation’s problems and ensuring that development takes place.

He said Zimbabweans should strive to ensure that the prevailing peaceful environment following the recent by-elections, was maintained to ensure national development.

“The church must entrench a culture of hard work and honesty among congregants as the country forges ahead with nation-building initiatives meant to improve livelihoods and achieve Vision 2030,” said Bishop Nyabanga.

He said churches are 100 percent behind President Mnangagwa’s call for peace and unity.

“Churches and other stakeholders must complement Government efforts in promoting the country’s economic growth and development in pursuance of the national vision of transforming the economy into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“Churches must promote peace across the country to ensure the developmental agenda being championed by the Government succeeds,” said Bishop Nyabanga.

He said on June 4 in Harare, an interactive meeting will be held with senior church leadership from across denominations, both in Zimbabwe and outside, to explore ways of promoting peace in communities.

At the meeting, church leaders will exchange ideas on the problems they encounter, and share ways of resolving them.

This comes as suicide cases involving church leaders are increasing annually.

“If church members are united, we cannot hesitate to approach each other if a problem arise,” he said.

Zimbabwe Christian Ministers Association’s (ZCMA) Bishop Christopher Choto also said churches should play a critical role in the socio-economic development and political stability of the country.

He said church leaders must play a leading role in promoting peace, adding that unity was the most important element to achieve national success.