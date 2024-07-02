Indian rice boost for Zimbabwe, Malawi

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

The Indian Government has permitted exports of 2 000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Zimbabwe and Malawi.

This was granted through the National Cooperative Exports Limited and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

Exports of non-basmati white rice had been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost India’s domestic supply.

The move is expected to boost food security in Zimbabwe and Malawi during this drought period.

According to Business Standard, an Indian newspaper, each of the two countries will receive 1 000 tonnes of rice.