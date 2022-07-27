India training camp impresses Brent

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior women’s cricket team coach Gary Brent is impressed by the performance of his team after they won their latest one-day practice game in India.

The Lady Chevrons beat hosts Karnataka B by five wickets in Bengaluru yesterday. They bowled out the home team for 155 in 46.1 overs.

Nomvelo Sibanda and Precious Marange took two wickets apiece while Christabel Chatonzwa, Audrey Mazvishaya and Esther Mbofana had a wicket each.

Zimbabwe easily chased down the target in 36.5 overs, with Sharne Mayers continuing with her good fortunes after hitting 86 runs at the top.

“Another great win over the Karnataka state team! Well done ladies! Still room for improvement, but great progress so far! Very valuable time for us here in India,” tweeted Brent.

The victory came in the back of a 3-2 series win in the T20 games against NICE girls last week.

Zimbabwe Women are using the 18-day training camp in India as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September.

The Lady Chevrons secured a ticket to the UAE after they won the 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Botswana.