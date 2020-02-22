India to partner Zim in research

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga welcomes the Indian delegation led by Minister of State, Women and Child Welfare, Education and Pilgrimage Government of Gujarat Mrs Vibhavari Dave and Principal Secretary Anju Sharma at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

India has pledged to partner Zimbabwe’s institutions of higher learning in the fields of research and development.

This was said by officials from India’s State of Gujarat after they paid a courtesy call on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare, yesterday.

The Indian delegation comprised Ms Vibhavari Dave, who is the Minister of State Women and Child Welfare Education (Primary and Higher Education) and Pilgrimage in the State of Gujarat and Ms Anju Sharma, the Principal Secretary in the Education Department.

“We visited the Vice President to promote cooperation in education between Zimbabwe and Gujarat. We are very interested in research, incubations and new start-ups. We are developed in education and we have developed so many ideas in higher education at affordable costs,” said Ms Dave after the meeting:

Ms Sharma said Gujarat was well-known for its academic prowess.

“Half of the students that are coming to India come to the Gujarat for studies and we would like to take this ahead and we would also like to work in the field of research, innovation and faculty training so that they can come and train the students over here.

“The Vice President has indicated his desire to work in the field of innovation and research and we have signed agreements with universities here to work in that area and we will act collectively with Zimbabwe,” Ms Sharma said.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said the country’s development depended on its higher education.

“As you know, the state of development of any nation is a result of what it does in its higher and tertiary education system and what we have seen in the past few days is that we have a lot of philosophical overlap between ourselves and India, specifically the State of Gujarat in terms of how we move education to innovation and industrialisation and in our discussions and meetings we were able to come up with several agreements between our state universities and the more than 15 universities that came for the exhibition,” Prof Murwira said.