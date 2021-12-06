India cultural festival lives up to billing

Senior Arts Reporter

Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry has said that culture and heritage play a pivotal role in shaping the community, and we should be proud to tell our own story in different ways.

She made the remarks at the just ended cultural festival which was held as part of the celebrations of “Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav” ‘India at 75’ at the Celebration Centre in Harare.

The event, which was highly attended by the Indian community clad in their attire, saw the festival ending on high note with dance and musical performances.

It was held for two days under the Covid-19 regulations and restrictions, with the first day being a movie premiere of Indian movies on their culture and heritage, cultural interactions, music and food fiesta.

Minister Coventry, said India and Zimbabwe have had strong relations for so many years and the arts ministry has benefited from the mutual relations.

“Thank you so much for hosting us. It was a wonderful festival and what amazing dances and fashion statements were displayed. It shows how proud we are all together (Zimbabwe and India),” she said.

“My ministry has benefited a lot from India for the last decade, if not more years. The relationship is very strong and the arts sector has learnt cultural diversity and before I was minister I could see a lot of activities taking place, having different youths taking part in the exchange programmes and cultural workshops. I hope it continues and as Zimbabweans we should return the favour of also educating and marketing the Zimbabwean culture.”

Minister Coventry applauded the organisers for coming up with the event despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic which has been affecting a lot, especially in the arts sector.

“The past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, globally it was not easy especially on artistes as it affected their way of survival. Through the embassy we thank you so much during those trial times as they managed to do workshops and training. Cultural experiences and training were fruitful especially on the heritage side as they were able to impact some of the knowledge.

“We now know where we want to go and what to do as artists. I was watching some of the performances from young children. It was uplifting. We should continue to embrace our culture and be proud of our identity,” she explained.