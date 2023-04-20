Independence Gala helps empower youths

Alick Macheso on stage during Independence celebrations in Mt Darwin on Tuesday

Trust Khosa recently in Mt Darwin

HORDES of young people in Mashonaland Central left the Independence Musical Concert richer with knowledge, as performers and policy makers used the platform to campaign against drug and substance abuse.

The event was held at Pfura Stadium where Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, led the gospel against drug and substance abuse.

After setting the pace, artistes who then appeared on stage continued preaching the same message.

It became theme of the night after President Mnangagwa had made the call earlier during the main celebrations held at Mt Darwin High School.

Being influential figures, most of the artistes were challenged by the minister’s call and vowed to take the campaign further.

First to commit himself to the new campaign was Andy Muridzo, who briefly halted his act to give the music fans a mini lecture of the dangers of consuming illicit drugs.

He urged young people to avoid peer pressure and bad company to win the battle against drug abuse. Youth icon Sulumani Chimbetu was also vocal against drug abuse.

The Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services brand ambassador has been promoting the same campaign over the years.

He has helped his cousin Tryson to seek rehabilitation against drug abuse, a move which paid well.

And this time around, he was also challenged by Minister Mutsangwa to step up his campaign.

Mathias Mhere followed suit, while Agatha Murudzwa had to intercede in prayer as she campaigned against the scourge.

For a change, it was refreshing as artistes took the leading role in campaigning against drug and substance abuse during the high profile event.

Performance wise, thousands who attended the event, were spoilt for choice as most artistes were in their usual best.

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), which beamed the event live, nailed it as the event lived to its billing with no technical hiccups.

To say ZTN got it right would be an understatement. Maybe magical would be the appropriate word.

For the first time in ages, there were no technical hiccups, an indication ZTN is the way to go when it comes to hosting national events.

The stage set up, lighting and sound was up to scratch, befitting the high profile event.

Performance wise, it was a fun-filled night with a lot of talking points.

Jiti singer, Admire “Chief Hwenje” Sibanda, proved to be the crowds’ favourite as he belted out the song “Kumasero” and “ED Pfee” , sending the crowd into frenzy.

Backed by a star studded team of instrumentalists among them Lighton Ngolomi, Chief Hwenje won the hearts of many, who could be seen drawn closer the stage.

There were genuine fears they might end up breaking the barricades, but the security personnel was up to the task.

After his performance, Sulumani Chimbetu appeared on stage and delivered a flawless act.

Sulumani appears to have hit a purple patch after putting on a vintage performance at the just-ended Africa Explosion Gig, which was headlined by Congolese star, Koffi Olomide in Kadoma.

Mathias Mhere had a good day in office as he thrilled fans with an energy sapping performance.

His stage communication and interaction with fans made him a darling of many.

Leonard Zhakata, who performed after midnight, did not disappoint either.

The only disappointment of the night was Selmor Mtukudzi who failed to win hearts of fans.

Maybe she was playing for the wrong crowd, but many expected her to easily won the fans.

Paradzai Mesi, who was reportedly down with illness related to drug abuse, was given an opportunity to redeem himself at the gala.

He has roped in his two sons in the band, a move which shows he is ready to pass on the baton to the new generation.

Clad in matching outfits, the group performed well and it was evident they had come prepared for the night.

Beatrice-bred Simon Mutambi, who travelled all the way from his plot, left the fans clamouring for more.

Sandra Ndebele, who recently marked 20 years in the game, showed no signs of tiring.

As energetic as ever, Sandra still maintains class and good command of the stage.

Jah Signal catered for Zimdancehall lovers, while Murudzwa and Dorcas Moyo — both from Mutare — represented female gospel artistes in Zimbabwe.

The two queens of praise and worship are tried and tested performers who are not new to big crowds.

Binga-bred musician Bio Mudimba also performed at the event where he paraded his new dancers.

Famed for the track “Kujata Jata”, which propelled him a household name two or so years ago, the singer was in his usual best.

National FM radio presenters, Kanyemba Bonzo and his sidekick Phillip Makazhu, added flair at the event.

Unlike most presenters who are only firm on the airwaves, this dynamic duo is a must have when holding events of such magnitude.

The pair simply loves their job and their combination and chemistry have made them the crowd’s favourites wherever they perform.

Known for their confidence and timely jokes, the pair should be applauded for complementing Star FM’s most sought after presenter, Skywalker.