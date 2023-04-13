Independence Flame carrier departs Harare for Mt Darwin

The flame of independence begins its journey to Mash central for setting in preparation for lighting on 18th April 2023 in Harare-Picture:Nicholas Bakili

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

The Independence Flame carrier has left Harare enroute to Mt Darwin, the venue of this year’s national Independence Day commemorations where a lighting ceremony will be held at the District Heroes Acre.

The Flame is expected to pass through Mazowe, Concession, Glendale and Bindura.

The torch will be brought to the 43rd Independence celebrations main venue by athletes.

Lighting the flame in Harare this morning, the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe’s executive director Dr Godfrey Mahachi said the populace is being reminded of this important day in the history of Zimbabwe.

“The purpose of lighting the flame is to kick start the commemorations and conscientising the people of Zimbabwe of this importance day by bringing to their attention the Independence Flame which will be taken on a roadshow to Mt Darwin via Mazowe, Bindura, Madziwa and Dotito among other places so that the general population acknowledge that this important day is coming,” he said.

“This is an important day in the history of Zimbabwe as it provides a visible icon of the liberation struggle as well as a source of inspiration for national aspirations. We are encouraging the populace to turn up in their numbers for the big day to be presided by President Mnangagwa.”