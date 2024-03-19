Inculcate spirit of togetherness among former liberation movements

Joseph Madzimure in Victoria Falls

Former Liberation Movements must inculcate the spirit of togetherness and support each other in times of need, Botswana Democratic Party Secretary General Cde Kavis Kario has said.

Speaking at the 11th summit of the Former Liberation Movements here in Victoria Falls this morning Cde Kario said unity of purpose is key in achieving peace and development in the SADC region.

“It’s important that these Liberation Movements come together in solidarity and support each other politically and economically. Let’s support democracy in our countries and guard against manipulation and sabotage by external forces who are out to undermine the successes that we have achieved so far,” he said.

“It’s important that the Former Liberation Movement come together; plan together especially building wealth and property for our people. Once we inculcate the spirit of togetherness and protect what we have won with so much blood, it will be good for our youth to pick-up and move forward in protecting the legacy of our country and our economies.”

He said the opposition aligned and Western sponsored media has been on a crusade to discredit the great work by SADC countries, derailing all efforts aimed at addressing the people’s agenda.

The Former Liberation Movement Summit is currently underway with deliberations focusing on the state of the economies and how to tackle the use of social media to sow seeds of division among member states.