Increase in fatal human-wildlife conflict encounters in Mbire

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Whilst the ongoing rains are putting a smile on the face of farmers across the country, for some parts of the community of Mbire in Mashonaland Central this season comes with an increase in cases of fatal human and wildlife conflict encounters

Several cases have been recorded in the past few weeks including the death of two young children who succumbed to snake bites and a man who succumbed to a crocodile attack as well as goats killed by marauding lions.

Mbire Rural District Council chairperson Mr Ishmael Chaukura said that measures, including placing signage on wildlife corridors and a robust campaign awareness to impact human behaviour change are being put in place to reduce continued cases of human-wildlife conflict.

This follows the death of 12-year-old Rotary Mushoneka from Kapurira village in Ward 12 after a snake bite whilst on his way home from school and 8-year-old Grace Chiwara who also succumbed to a snake attack whilst asleep during the night last week.

“This week we recorded one injury and one death from a crocodile attack, Mr Pikinini Manyonga from the Nyambudzi area died at Parirenyatwa Hospital today after being attacked by a crocodile. Mr Ndozva Bhachi a 49-year-old man from Guguta Village, Masoka Ward 11 was also admitted at Chitsungo Hospital after sustaining serious attacks from a crocodile,” said Cllr Chaukura.

“As a council we are worried about these unprecedented cases of human injuries and death as they are common this time of the season, to reduce this problem there is a need to embark on a serious awareness campaign. Behaviour change is one of the most fundamental tools to address the challenge, communities need to be educated so that they take the necessary precautions to avoid the risk.”

Human-wildlife conflict has always been a challenge that contributes to significant hunger and poverty as crops are destroyed by wildlife such as elephants, buffaloes and hippos, “Since most rivers are flooded, crocodiles and hippos are wreaking havoc at the same time livestock attacks are serious, a farmer recently lost five goats after a lion attack.”

“Whilst partnering with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Management as well as development stakeholders in the district, the council has so far started awareness campaigns in hotspot areas and in the next few days councils will also put signage on wildlife corridors and conservancies as well as providing water in wildlife areas,” added the council chairperson.