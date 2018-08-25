Inauguration set for tomorrow

File picture: President Emmerson Mnangagwa being congratulated by Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda (then Zimbabwe National Army Commander) soon after his inauguration in November 2017. President Mnangagwa won the 30 July presidential elections and his inauguration takes place tomorrow. - Picture by John Manzongo

Felex Share, Senior Reporter

President-elect Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa will tomorrow be sworn-in to begin his five-year term as the country’s Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), an official has said.

Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Joey Bimha yesterday said the finalisation, in the Constitutional Court (Concourt), of the electoral challenge paved way for Cde Mnangagwa’s inauguration.

The Concourt yesterday upheld Cde Mnangagwa’s victory and dismissed, with costs, an application by MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa challenging the results.

Section 94 of the Constitution stipulates that once declared winner by the Concourt, the President-elect must take oath of office within 48 hours.

Ambassador Bimha said they were busy sending invitations to several Heads of State and Government and other dignitaries for tomorrow’s event.

The ceremony will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

“The inauguration is on Sunday and we are seized with sending invitations to various corners of the world,” Ambassador Bimha said.

“We have got our teams in the office getting in touch with various embassies which have leaders we are inviting. We are also inviting, through embassies in Harare, leaders in the region. We have just started the process. We could not do anything before the judgment was delivered.”

Diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe are also being invited for the inauguration.

Cde Mnangagwa won the polls with 50,67 of the total votes cast while Mr Chamisa got 44,3 percent.

Mr Chamisa challenged the poll outcome at the Concourt alleging several irregularities and rigging by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in favour of Cde Mnangagwa.