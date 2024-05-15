Inaugural Zimbabwe Real Estate expo set to spur attainment of Vision 2030

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Real Estate Expo is set to host its inaugural event in September this year as the industry gears towards contributing to the attainment of the country’s Vision 2030.

The event, slated for September 12 September 14 at the Borrowdale Race Course, is expected to bring together players in the real estate industry and offer a unique platform for players, investors and customers to connect and drive growth.

The line-up of international speakers will be announced next month and these will tackle various topics and provide valuable insights.

Mrs Nonhlanhla Tutani, chief executive officer of The Zimbabwe Real Estate Expo, said the event will feature exhibitions from leading real estate companies to showcase the latest developments and innovations in the sector.

“We are excited to bring this event to the market. Our focus is on providing a platform that benefits real estate investors and the people. We know other real estate events have been hosted and we are not there to compete but to add value and complement efforts by other stakeholders in the industry.

“By bringing together the best deals and expert knowledge, we can drive growth and development in the real estate sector.

“We believe that the real estate industry can make a meaningful contribution in attaining an upper-middle income by 2030. So this expo creates a platform that will align the real estate industry to Vision 2030,” said Mrs Tutani.

She said building on the success of the inaugural event, the Expo will also launch a diaspora edition, starting with London in October and going to other countries like Australia, Canada, Germany and South Africa, etcetera.

She said the initiative seeks to bring real estate deals closer to Zimbabweans living abroad who would like to invest in properties or own a home.

“For too long, Zimbabweans living abroad have been unable to easily access real estate deals back home. We believe that our diaspora edition will provide a game-changing opportunity for those looking to invest or retire in Zimbabwe. We want to give them a chance to have a secure and stable retirement plan,” she said.

“The Zimbabwe Real Estate Expo is an exciting new initiative that has the potential to transform the industry and we are looking forward to working with the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities,” she said.