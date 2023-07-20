Inaugural Zim Institutional Investor forum on cards

Business Reporter

MNC Capital Group will next week host the inaugural Zimbabwe Institutional Investor Forum in Harare to present various investment opportunities in the country to local and foreign investors.

To be held on Wednesday and Thursday at the Rainbow Towers, the forum will bring together various institutional investors including pension funds and insurance firms.

Institutional investors are entities that pool money from various investors and individuals and invest in various portfolios of assets such as shares, and securities,

“The forum is designed to zoom in on the state of the economy in order for the participants to learn of the issues impacting the economy and also get an opportunity to map the best way forward,” said MNC Capital.

MNC Capital said Zimbabwe was a unique investment destination with its own challenges, opportunities, and threats.

As such, it said it was important, especially for the benefit of institutional investors, both local and international–to have access to realistic data as far as the state of the economy is concerned.

“This forum features interactive sessions that allow participants to actively take part in the proceedings and will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, networking sessions, and one-on-one meetings (pre-arranged on request),” said MNC.

It said to gain access to updated country-specific data was critical through participation in stakeholder engagements that were carefully curated to allow maximum interaction.

The organisers said in the post-pandemic world, local, provincial and national Governments across the world were intensifying economic recovery and development efforts to significantly reduce socio-economic challenges caused by the pandemic.

“This presents new investment opportunities for institutional investors that will enable them to reach their financial return targets while generating social impact.

“It has become evident that the work ahead will require collective efforts from both the public and private sectors, and this calls for policy amendments to ensure ease of doing business, in an effort to attract private sector involvement in the economic recovery strategies.

“It is therefore very crucial for the key representatives from both sectors to participate in stakeholder engagements that avail opportunities to engage on issues affecting and impacting the economy of the country.

Some of the topics that would be discussed during the forum include strategies for economic growth and development in Zimbabwe, why institutional investors must rethink the risk perceptions in Africa, the state, and the role of institutional investment in the state of Zimbabwe’s investment funds, challenges, and opportunities.