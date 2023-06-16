Inaugural Zim Afro T10 set for next month

Zimbabwe Cricket officials and players and a representative from T Ten Global Sports on stage during the official launch of the inaugural Zim Afro T10 tournament recently.

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket and T Ten Global Sports have announced the eagerly awaited Zim Afro T10 will get underway on July 20, with a grand final nine days later.

All the matches in the inaugural edition of the franchise-based T10 tournament will be played in Harare.

The league will feature six privately owned teams.

The dates for the player auction and the fixtures will be announced in the near future.

After six successful seasons of T10 cricket in Abu Dhabi, T Ten Global Sports decided to take the format to other countries around the globe.

The tournament, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, hopes to capture the imagination of fans in the country and beyond by bringing some of the best cricketers from across the world to the picturesque city of Harare.