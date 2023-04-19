Inaugural Presidential Innovation Fair Kicks Off

Mupfure Industrial Training college student Tadiwa Mutamiri explains how they make leather shoes to Annah Jonhera during the Inaugural Presidential Innovation fair in Harare today. -Picture Memory Mangombe

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The inaugural Presidential Innovation Fair kicked off today at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The Fair has been organised by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development and will run until Thursday.

Institutions of higher and tertiary education are taking part through exhibitions of various products and innovations by the students as part of Government’s thrust of producing graduates that are geared towards production.

The Government, under the Second Republic, has adopted Education 5.0 to instil practical knowledge in students which has resulted in the establishment of innovation hubs at various universities and colleges.