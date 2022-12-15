‘Imposition of candidates won’t be tolerated’

Manicaland Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said the imposition of candidates ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections will not be tolerated, as candidates for parliamentary and council elections should come from the people.

President Mnangagwa, who is also the President and First Secretary of the ruling Zanu PF, said this yesterday when he addressed thousands of party supporters at a rally at Mkwase Primary School in Buhera.

He addressed the rally immediately after officiating at the ground-breaking ceremony for the US$130 million Sabi Star Lithium Mine in Buhera.

President Mnangagwa said internal party democracy was a key ingredient of any democratic system of government and ought to begin from the party as it selects its candidates for the 2023 elections.

He said if the candidates were imposed, then the political space would be tainted which would cause disintegration of the party and breed bad blood and discontentment in the rank and file of the party.

“Candidates for Zanu PF should come from the people. The people are saying they don’t want imposition of candidates,” said the President.

“No chefs should impose their preferred candidates on the people. Chefs have one vote, not two; and they are where they’re because you put them there and as such, should respect the will of the grassroots.

“Power comes from the people, and the grassroots must be given the opportunity to elevate those people they believe are the most hard-working and will represent them well, those capable of providing good leadership.

“Imposition of candidates dampens the morale of members and it is a direct affront to democracy which reduces elections to a process of sheer favouritism.”

President Mnangagwa also implored party members to campaign peacefully as the party can win the elections without resorting to violence.

“Leaders should be unifying and as we move towards elections, we believe we will win these elections in peace.

“We want peace, harmony and tranquillity. We should preach, peace, peace, peace. We preached peace in the past, we preach peace now and we shall preach peace in the future.

“Zanu PF members should remain vigilant because you will be provoked by the opposition. They will employ all tricks to provoke you, but you must remain calm. If they stormed your homestead, just give them a cup of water to drink and they will leave. We do not want violence.

“We must focus on organising our structures, the cells, branches, districts and District Coordinating Committees (DCCs). Go and make sure your structures are intact and ready to roll,” he said.

The President interacted with the new Zanu PF Manicaland provincial executive led by Cde Tawanda Mukodza, and pledged to give it full support and resources to win all the 26 constituencies in Manicaland.

Zanu PF controls 22 constituencies in the province.

Cde Mukodza took over from Cde Mike Madiro, who was recently elevated to the Central Committee.

He will be deputised by provincial War Veterans League chairman, Cde Linda Matatu. Cde Albert Nyakuedzwa, the Makoni DCC chairman, is the incoming provincial political commissar.

Another addition is Cde Innocent Benza, as the new Secretary for Legal Affairs, taking over from Cde Misheck Mugadza, who was also elevated to the Central Committee.

President Mnangagwa said the party leadership in Manicaland saw it necessary not cause an election to fill vacancies in the provincial executive.

“They opted for a consensus decision to fill vacancies in the provincial executive to avoid infighting for positions as it further fragments and derails the party’s preparations for 2023 elections as wounds would have not healed by then.

“I am happy you are working well and uniting the party. Your task is to deliver a resounding victory and make sure you will win all the 26 constituencies. We are going to support the new executive so that they can effectively discharge their mandate,” said President Mnangagwa

Earlier on, Cde Mukodza had assured the President that the party could sweep all the seats if given the requisite support.

“Since you ushered us into office, we have conducted inter-district meetings in our administrative district to try and unite and bring the people together. With the necessary support, the party will win in Manicaland. We will deliver a victory for you President and the party.

“Our vision as a new executive is to unite the party, minimise conflicts, handle internal differences and disciplinary issues without attaching personal emotions, but constitutionally.

“We will have a crucial election in 2023, and we won’t make it as a party if people are divided. The party is getting united, and we can handle any situation. We need everyone on board,” said Cde Mukodza.

President Mnangagwa also fulfilled his promise to drill a borehole in every village in the district, when he delivered a drilling rig.

The President urged the people to remain vigilant against climate change, which he said has altered seasons, resulting in droughts, floods and cyclones.

He said the Government was constructing dams in all provinces to spur irrigation farming and sustain local communities.

“I urge you to remain vigilant. There are no challenges without a solution. No one will die of hunger, and we will order the Social Welfare to prioritise hunger stricken regions in the province.

“Those people who are abusing Pfumvudza inputs, which should be given for free, must be blacklisted, reported to the police and be dealt with decisively. Their role is to distribute, not to abuse them. They should follow what has been prescribed by the Government,” he said.