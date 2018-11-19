I’m still the old ‘Nyembesi’: Kuchinei

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Yesteryear songstress Kuchinei Chatsama, who made her comeback in the music scene in 2017 after 10 years in hibernation said she was still the old “Nyembesi” and she will not change her style. Chatsama, who is on-off the stage, says lack of full-time band members had affected her live performances.

The musician recently released a new seven-track album titled, “This Life”, which is about her life journey over the past 37 years.

In an interview with The Herald, the musician said the album centres much on love and is a life lesson.

“I have not changed my genre. It’s just that I have upgraded and spiced it up. I am particular about performances hence I need to have a band that is always available for rehearsals and performances.

“When you hire session musicians, you may be disappointed after they don’t pitch up and this discredits my name. Once I build up a band and polish up rehearsals then I will do live shows regularly,” she said.

She said was inspired by the need explore what she has gone through in life.

“This album talks about my journey. It talks about love, the circles around us, the ups and downs, the loss of loved ones and life lessons among others. Most of all, it makes me happy. Jesus is my role model and I also adore my mother because she held her head up high in my life. Musically, Dr Mtukudzi has inspired me to be better and challenged me to do my best, the depth of his lyrics can never be matched,” she said.

Chatsama said the album has a promotional video for the song “Be Happy”, which is out too and features some amazing dancers from the Zimbabwe College of Music.

“The video of ‘Be Happy’ was shot by Simba Gee and sponsored by David Chatsama. Some of the songs on the album include ‘Zano’, ‘Zuva’, ‘Ndimirire’ and ‘Parere Moyo’ among others,” she said.