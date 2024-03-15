Illegal Borrowdale billboard suspects apply for quashing of charges

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Two Borrowdale men who erected an illegal billboard denouncing a property developing company have told the court that they intend to make an application for quashing of the charges.

Grant Russel a Director of Fairclot Investments and Mark Strathen of Paragon Printing appeared before Magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure.

Their defence told the court that they want to make oral submissions on April 26 in their application for quashing of the charges.

The matter was deferred to April 26 for trial continuation.

The two are facing criminal nuisance charges.

The duo had filed their application for refusal of further remand through their lawyer Tendai Biti saying they have a prospect of success in their application for appeal filed at the Supreme Court.

They are also challenging a High Court order to proceed to trial after an unsuccessful attempt to have the charges quashed.

Magistrate Mashavakure recently dismissed their application for refusal from remand saying there was no need to remove them from remand as there is no reason submitted in court on why the duo has to be removed from remand.

She said there is no order for stay of proceedings and also no document of the case development proof on why the matter at the Supreme Court is still not determined.

Mashavakure also advised the accused persons to follow up on the application with the Registrar of the Supreme Court for the update.

“Follow up with the Registrar on the application because we cannot stop the proceedings. You need to provide something from the Registrar to show you have been following on the matter,” she said.