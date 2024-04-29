Illegal Borrowdale billboard suspect trial to continue on May 9

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The trial for two Borrowdale men who erected an illegal billboard denouncing a property developing company has been deferred to May 9 following indications that they have engaged the services of a new lawyer who needs time to familiarise with proceedings.

The new lawyer, Mr Gwinyai Mharapara told the court that he has been given instructions to take over the matter by the accused persons and is waiting for their former lawyers from Tendai Biti Law Firm to file a renunciation.

Mharapara asked for two weeks postponement saying he needs time to familiarise with proceedings but the State, led by Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura, opposed the application arguing that the time he wants is too long given that trial was supposed to kick off today.

The magistrate, Mrs Munashe Chibanda deferred the matter to May 9 for trial.

Grant Russel, a director at Fairclot Investments and Mark Strathen of Paragon Printing are facing criminal nuisance charges.

The court heard that last year, the duo filed an application for refusal of further remand through their former lawyer, Tendai Biti. They indicated that they had a prospect of success in their application for appeal filed at the Supreme Court.

They also challenged a High Court order to proceed to trial after an unsuccessful attempt to have the charges quashed.

Harare magistrate, Mrs Evelyn Magistrate Mashavakure dismissed their application for refusal of further remand saying there was no reason submitted on why the duo had to be removed from remand.

She said there were no documents of the case development proof on why the matter at the Supreme Court was yet to be determined.

Mrs Mashavakure advised the accused persons to follow up on the application with the Registrar of the Supreme Court for an update.