illegal Borrowdale billboard suspect trial to continue on May 15

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The trial for Two Borrowdale men who erected an illegal billboard denouncing a property developing company has been deferred to May 15 following indications that the pair’s new lawyer was attending a workshop at the Law Society.

Grant Russel a director of Fairclot Investments and Mark Strathen of Paragon Printing are facing criminal nuisance charges.

The duo last year filed an application for refusal of further remand through their former lawyer Tendai Biti saying they have a prospect of success in their application for appeal filed at the Supreme Court.

They also challenging a High Court order to proceed to trial after an unsuccessful attempt to have the charges quashed.

Harare magistrate Mrs Evelyn Magistrate Mashavakure that same year dismissed their application for refusal from remand saying there was no need to remove them from remand as there is no reason submitted in court on why the duo has to be removed from remand.

She said there is no order for stay of proceedings and also no document of the case development proof on why the matter at the Supreme Court is still not determined.

Mashavakure also advised the accused persons to follow up on the application with the Registrar of the Supreme Court for the update.

“Follow up with the Registrar on the application because we cannot stop the proceedings. You need to provide something from the Registrar to show you have been following on the matter,” she said.