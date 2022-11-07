Breaking News
Illegal Borrowdale billboard case back in court on November 28

07 Nov, 2022 - 14:11 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Herald Correspondent

TWO Harare men who allegedly erected illegal billboards in Borrowdale, Harare with damaging information to a local development company will be back in court in November 28.

Grant Russell and Mark Strathen are facing criminal nuisance charges.

The two, who are represented by Mr Tendai Biti, had their last application for review dismissed by the High Court.

The court heard that on December 10, 2020 at around 2pm at a place opposite Celebration Centre in Borrowdale, the accused persons erected a billboard with damaging information on West Properties in a bid to tarnish its image.

It is the State’s case that Russell and Strathen caused false alarm to the public through the information which was written on the billboard.

The court heard that the billboard erected by the two had contents which were likely to interfere with ordinary comfort or convenience of the complainant’s clients.

The complainant made a report to the police leading to their arrest.

