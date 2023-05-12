  • Today Fri, 12 May 2023

Illegal Borrowdale bill board suspects in court

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Two Harare men accused of erecting an illegal billboard in Borrowdale with devastating information to WestProperties today had their matter deferred to June 12 pending their Supreme Court appeal.

Grant Russel and Mark Strathen were facing criminal nuisance charges when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

The duo is challenging a High Court order to proceed to trial in their matter after they unsuccessfully sought the court to quash their charges.

It is the State’s case that on December 10, 2020 at around 2pm on the opposite side of Celebration Church in Borrowdale, Harare the accused persons erected a billboard with damaging information on WestProperties in a bid to tarnish its image.

It was alleged that Russell and Strathen caused false alarm to the public through the information which was written on the billboard.

The State alleges that the billboard erected by the two had contents which were likely to interfere with the ordinary comfort or convenience of the complainant’s clients.

The complainant made a report to the police leading to their arrest.

