Illegal billboard suspects case deferred

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The matter in which two Harare men suspected of illegally erecting a billboard in Borrowdale, with damaging information on a local development company has been deferred to February 9.

Grant Russell and Mark Strathen are being represented by Mr Tendai Biti on the criminal nuisance charge which they are facing.

On the last sitting, the two accused persons had their application for exception dismissed by Harare magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera.

In dismissing their application, the magistrate pointed out that the application was marred by triable issues.

The court heard that on December 10, 2020, at around 2pm at a place opposite Celebration Centre in Borrowdale, Russell and Strathen erected a billboard with damaging information to a development company in a bid to tarnish its image.

The billboard erected by Russell and Strathen had contents which were likely to interfere with ordinary comfort or convenient of the clients of the complainant.

This prompted the complaint to report the matter leading to the duo’s arrest.