IHF Trophy Zone Six postponed again

Sports Reporter

IT seems the Zimbabwe Handball Federation will have to wait a bit longer to host the IHF Trophy Zone Six after the African Handball Federation (CAHB) moved the event again.

The regional tournament was scheduled for April before it was moved to July. The dates were then changed again due to further changes on the CAHB’s calendar and the competition was rescheduled for June 19 to 25.

However, the tournament has been indefinitely postponed.

Zimbabwe are the hosts for the event.

ZHF secretary general Edson Chirowodza said they recently received communication from the continental board informing them about the postponement.

“We kindly inform you that together with the International Handball Federation (IHF), the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) decided to postpone to later dates all the 2022 IHF Trophy tournaments of Africa.

“We will send you the new calendar the coming days,” reads part of the letter from CAHB.