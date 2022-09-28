IHF to run coaches course during regional tourney

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE International Handball Federation is set to run a coaching course as part of their developmental efforts during the Zone VI event to be staged in Harare.

The course will run alongside the IHF Trophy Zone VI tournament due to take place from October 17 to 23 at the City Sports Centre and Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

IHF CCM lecturer Tuma Martin will facilitate the course.

ZHF secretary general Edson Chirowodza said participants will be drawn from countries that will take part in the regional tournament.

“The international Handball Federation will run a coaching course for the countries taking part in the tournament and this coach will target coaches and managers in charge of the teams as a way to develop handball in the Region.

“It will be done alongside the games, mostly in the evening after games that’s when coaches will be gathering for sessions.

“IHF CCM lecturer Dr Tuma will be attending the tournament to run a coaches course,” said Chirowodza.

Malawi, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe have confirmed their participation.

Each country is expected to field two teams -Under-18 and Under-20 men’s teams.