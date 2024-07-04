IHF Continental Phase dates out

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe is looking at stepping up its preparations for the International Handball Federation Trophy Continental Phase Africa following the announcement of the tournament’s dates.

The tournament, catering for the Under-20 and Under-18, is scheduled for November 1 to 7 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Zimbabwe’s Under-20 side qualified for the Continental Phase at the regional tournament held in May.

The team recently held their first periodic camp in Harare.

Zimbabwe Handball Federation secretary general Edson Chirowodza emphasised the need for early preparation.

“It is important we start training now as we have to keep our boys in shape for the upcoming tournament,” said Chirowodza.

“There is also room for us to find new good players who might have not made it into the last team.

“The level of competition at Continental Phase is very high. Our last edition was a learning curve and this time we have to put up a better performance, hence we need to keep training. We hope to organise some friendly matches with Zambia seniors so that we are well prepared.”

Only the top team advanced to the Continental Phase. The Under-18 side missed qualification after falling to Zambia in the final.

Zimbabwe will join Rwanda, Guinea, Congo, Cameroon, Madagascar, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and hosts Ethiopia at the tournament.