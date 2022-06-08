Igava man arrested for raping a 4-year-old girl

08 Jun, 2022 - 11:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Igava man arrested for raping a 4-year-old girl

The Herald

Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Igava, Marondera have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl who had been sent to his tuckshop by her mother.

The incident occurred on June 2, 2022 in Igava.

It is alleged that when the girl arrived at the tuckshop, the man took her into his bedroom where he raped her once.

Allegations are that the girl went back home where she narrated what had transpired to her mother, who took her to the police and reported the matter.

Reports are that the police arrested the man, and took him together with the girl to Marondera Hospital for medical examinations.

He will appear in court soon.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting