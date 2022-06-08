Igava man arrested for raping a 4-year-old girl

Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Igava, Marondera have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl who had been sent to his tuckshop by her mother.

The incident occurred on June 2, 2022 in Igava.

It is alleged that when the girl arrived at the tuckshop, the man took her into his bedroom where he raped her once.

Allegations are that the girl went back home where she narrated what had transpired to her mother, who took her to the police and reported the matter.

Reports are that the police arrested the man, and took him together with the girl to Marondera Hospital for medical examinations.

He will appear in court soon.