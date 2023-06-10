If you don’t do it, who will?

Phillipa Mukome-Chinhoi Youth Interactive Correspondent

SHAMMAR Ngadziore is a passionate 17-year-old girl still in high school doing pure sciences at Mabelreign Girl’s High School.

She is ambitious and very keen on issues of girl child empowerment.

Ngadziore is a UNICEF certified youth advocate, public speaking coach at The School of Public Speaking, mental health advocate, and public relations officer of The Middle Organisation.

Given the many titles she holds, Ngadziore is working tirelessly to create opportunities for the girl child so that they can prosper in a male-dominated community.

“Young people are usually more conversant with the pain points and challenges from grassroots levels.

Some have been victims of the abuse, not being able to speak, and this has caused many problems and its pains can be a driver for negative outcomes in them.

Our unique experiences, which include our stories, can be a powerful tool in driving advocacy and making significant changes in our youths, families, and communities,” said Ngadziore.

Growing up, Ngadziore was reserved, very quiet, and bottled inside all the problems she faced in life.

This resulted in her being lonely and made her believe that no one cared about her.

As time went on, she got help and she started opening up her life and mixing with her peers.

As a young person, Shammah understands the need to exercise her civic rights because she has seen and felt what it feels like not to be able to express herself as a person.

She has seen the power of education in breaking the cycle of poverty, transforming lives, and building resilient societies.

“When we invest strongly in education, everyone benefits!

However, whether educated or not, drugs and substance use is taking a toll on our nation”.

“Our unique experiences, which include our stories, can be a powerful tool in driving advocacy and making significant changes in our communities, this is why l want to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” said Ngadziore.

“After getting help from other advocates and feeling better l began to worry about those children like me who have no one to talk to and share their problems with, I began to wonder why the little ones like the five-year-olds start suffering from mental health issues, they just let it leave with them, l then thought to myself, why not reduce the chances of such young people committing suicide, running away from home or resorting to substance abuse. No one should feel lonely, like an outsider or outcast at a very young age, this will kill their confidence for life”, said Ngadziore.

With my mantra being ‘If you don’t do it, who will?’

“Because of the pain l felt for the young one, I felt l should do it for them! l started giving lectures on self-empowerment and mental health issues in schools while some organizations also called me to speak to other youths. I got a youth advocate certificate under UNICEF which then motivated me more,”.

“I now have a better means to reach the other youths. Most of them do not know who they are so l reached out to them.

“As a motivational speaker, an artist, and an activist for social change and equality I have spoken for those who cannot speak for themselves or those who feel they have to end it all, l can help them pick themselves up, and help them have a sense of identity.

“The platforms that l use are Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp to communicate with people. I am also a member of Ignite Youth Organisation and have received the first runner-up certificate for the teen change maker category of Ignite Youth Awards,” she explained.

“Mental health has become a huge challenge in Zimbabwe and l believe my voice is being heard but not that much, more work needs to be done, and drug abuse is also getting out of hand hence more awareness and campaigns are required so that people can be educated on the effects of using these substances.”

She is still trying to find other ways of doing campaigns and as for now she is preparing for exams.

“So far my achievements are that l have managed to become a better person than l was, l now understand myself even better, I now realise that l can be better than what l settle for, and it has helped me open my eyes to things that l have never thought of before.”

“I have managed to share my message on the radio several times, and I have also sent my voice through newspapers. I also got certified as a youth advocate by Youth Advocate.”